Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $446.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

