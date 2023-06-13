Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.