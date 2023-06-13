Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,953 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

