Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

