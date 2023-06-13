Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.
Shares of MCK stock opened at $395.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.46. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
