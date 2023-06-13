Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $42.13 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,126,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.