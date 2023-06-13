Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,089 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

