Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,117 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $117.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.98.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

