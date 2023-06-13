Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,318 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,318 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

