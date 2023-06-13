Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,615 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,156,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $170.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

