Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,431 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,431 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

