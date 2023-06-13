Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,620 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

