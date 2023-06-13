Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

