Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 13,528 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

