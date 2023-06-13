Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 492 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

