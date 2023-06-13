Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

