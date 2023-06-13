Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $117.51.
Oracle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.37.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.