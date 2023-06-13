Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,960,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $682.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.48 and its 200-day moving average is $691.47.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

