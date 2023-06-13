Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 7,396 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

