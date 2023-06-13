Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

O stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

