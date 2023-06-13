Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $855.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $677.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.