Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 886 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GE opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

