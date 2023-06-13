Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 1,882 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $473.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

