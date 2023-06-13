Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 34,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Southern by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 170,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Southern by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 70,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,530,871. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

