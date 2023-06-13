Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 254,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

