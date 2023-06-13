Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,810,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

