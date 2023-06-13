Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $671,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

