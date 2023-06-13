Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 262,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.