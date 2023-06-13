Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

