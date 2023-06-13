Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,680 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,312 shares of company stock worth $9,496,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $255.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.11. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

