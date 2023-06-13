Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 480 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.58.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $244.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

