Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

