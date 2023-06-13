Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 288 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of IQV opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average is $206.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

