Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 970 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of -232.48, a PEG ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

