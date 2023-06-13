Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

