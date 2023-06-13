Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Methanex Stock Down 6.6 %

MEOH opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

