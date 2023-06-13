Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Methanex Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.54. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$39.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Methanex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

