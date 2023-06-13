Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.27.

MEOH opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

