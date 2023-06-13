Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of MEI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

