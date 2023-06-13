Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of MEI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.