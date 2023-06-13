Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

