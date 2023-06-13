MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,420 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

MFA Financial Profile

Shares of MFA stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.