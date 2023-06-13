MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) vs. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Financial Comparison

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $1.05 million 27.40 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.36 $311.44 million $4.67 16.32

This table compares MGO Global and Columbia Sportswear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MGO Global and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats MGO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for lifestyle wear. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

