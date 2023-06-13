MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $55,779.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,229.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

