Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

