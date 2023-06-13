Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Shares Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,057 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of Minerva Surgical worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerva Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
