MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 61.0% in May

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX Resources Stock Performance

MMEX Resources stock opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.11.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of clean fuels infrastructure projects powered by renewable energy. Its projects include Clean Refining & Clean Power Projects and Hydrogen Global Projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Fort Stockton, TX.

