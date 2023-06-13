Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Trimmed by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,018,813. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

