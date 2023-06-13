Mondee (MOND) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mondee to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mondee and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $159.35 million -$90.24 million -7.02 Mondee Competitors $3.79 billion $228.37 million -2.40

Mondee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mondee Competitors 106 908 1789 31 2.62

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mondee and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Mondee Competitors -3,210.45% 5.00% -4.05%

Summary

Mondee rivals beat Mondee on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

