Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.4 %

MS opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

