Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.09. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

